Atlantic’s Martin takes Tournament of Champions title, Miller and Leistad repeat in Senior and Super Senior Divisions

Sports

Atlantic native Andrew Martin shot a solid (-1) 68 on Sunday to take the 2017 Tournament of Champions title at Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Martin had a consistent three day run on his way to the crown shooting 71-69-68 to finish at (+1) 208. Martin first lead the tournament after the 16th hole when he birdied and playing partner Steve Davie bogeyed. That was right after Jake Olsen took a

double bogey on 15 to lose the lead. Martin then parred both 17 and 18 on his way to the title.

Jake Olsen started the day as the leader by five strokes at 3-under ahead of six golfers that started the day at 2-over. Olsen double-bogeyed the first hole after hitting is tee shot out of bounds but was steady after that up through 14. Olsen then got into some trouble on 15 when his tee shot went into an evergreen tree on the left side. He had to take a relief drop and ended up with a 5 and he double-bogeyed the 16th as well to fall back. Olsen ended up with a birdie on 17 and would of needed an eagle on the final hole to tie Martin. He bogeyed the final hole and ended up tied with Steve Davie for third place at 4-under.

Last year’s champion Alex Bireline had a nice round of 2-under 67 on Sunday to be runner-up at 2-over 209 total.

The Senior Division title came down to a sudden death playoff between Rick Thompson and defending champion Del Miller who both finished 18 at (+10) 217 total. Miller parred the 1st hole and Thompson bogeyed to allow Miller to defend his title.

In the Super Senior Division Arnie Leistad fought back to defend his title as well. Leistad overcame a four-stroke deficit heading into the day to Jim Redemske of Clarmond CC. Leistad shot a 75 on Sunday while Redemske shot 81. Leistad finished at (+19) 226 for the weekend, while Redemske was (+21) 228.

