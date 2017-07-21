Dream season for CAM ends at State with 10-2 loss to Newman Catholic

Sports

The 2017 CAM Baseball team accomplished something that no team in school history had done, made it to the State tournament. On Friday that’s where the season would end with a 10-2 Quarterfinal round loss to Newman Catholic of Mason City at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The Cougars got off to a great start with Marcus Daugherty getting on base on a walk and Thomas Hensley following with a single. When Hensley tried to steal second, a poor throw to second base allowed Daugherty to come in to score and Hensley headed to third. Another Knight throwing error over to third allowed Hensley to come home on the same play. CAM didn’t allow a Newman Catholic run until the third and held a 2-1 lead into the 5th.

Newman Catholic then had the bats come alive in the bottom of the 5th, scoring 9 runs on 6 hits. Evan Paulus grabbed the lead for the Knights with a 2 run homer following Ben Fitzgerald’s leadoff double. The hit rally would continue and the Cougars pitching staff hurt themselves with 4 walks in the inning as well.

CAM couldn’t get anything going on offense in their final two innings and saw their dream season come to a close with the 10-2 loss. Mitchell Williamson took the loss in relief. He went 1 inning allowing 6 earned runs on 5 hits with 1 walk. Nick Holste went 3 1/3 innings to start the game allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. Marcus Daugherty came in the 5th to allow 3 runs on 1 hit with 2 walks. Austin Chester finished the game with 1 2/3 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 walks. Evan Paulus wen the distance for Newman Catholic allowing 2 runs, 1 earned on 2 hits with 1 walk and 10 strikeouts.

CAM ends the season at 22-8. Newman Catholic improves to 33-3 and will head to the semifinals next Thursday at Principal Park.