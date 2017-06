Podcasts, Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82. N @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 62. NW @ 5-10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 75. NW @ 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84.