Skyscan Forecast Saturday 4/8/2017

Skyscan Forecast Saturday, April 8, 2017 Richard Garuckas

Today: Mostly sunny. High 78. S @ 10-20.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 57. SSW @ 10-15.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 74. SSE @ 10-20.

Sunday Night: Showers and Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 61.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 69.