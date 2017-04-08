Skyscan Forecast Saturday 4/8/2017
April 8th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Today: Mostly sunny. High 78. S @ 10-20.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 57. SSW @ 10-15.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 74. SSE @ 10-20.
Sunday Night: Showers and Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low 49.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 61.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 69.
