Weather

448 PM CDT SAT OCT 21 2017

Significant Weather Advisory for SOUTHEASTERN PAGE COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM CDT…

At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Braddyville, or 18 miles northeast of Tarkio, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Braddyville, College Springs and Shambaugh.