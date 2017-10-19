Officials in Boone to shut down Mamie Doud Eisenhower museum

News

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in the central Iowa city of Boone have announced plans to close the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Birthplace, citing waning revenue in recent years to the museum.

The quaint, yellow clapboard house is where Mamie Doud was born in 1896. As first lady, she often returned with her husband, WWII general and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The home now serves as a museum filled with memorabilia from Mamie Eisenhower’s life.

Boone County Historical Society Director Mara MacKay tells station KCCI that the home is in need of repairs, and declining revenue has left the organization unable to cover those costs.

MacKay says fundraising events intended to help have fallen short.