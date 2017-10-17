Iowa adds pair of young bigs in Garza, Nunge

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa nearly made the NCAA Tournament last season despite playing without a traditional center. The Hawkeyes figure to have a pair of freshman big men capable of providing a presence in the post.

Luka Garza and Jack Nunge, both 6-foot-11, will likely see plenty of playing time this winter as the Hawkeyes look to rebuild following the loss of Peter Jok, the Big Ten’s leading scorer in 2016-17.

Iowa, which earned a top seed in the NIT last season before losing to eventual champion TCU, opens its season on Nov. 10 against Chicago State.