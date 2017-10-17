DNR launches “Let’s Go Hunting” campaign

Ag/Outdoor, Sports

The Iowa DNR is launching a new campaign this week called “Let’s Go Hunting” to encourage more people to either try hunting, to get back into hunting, or for passionate hunters to share their favorite pastime with a beginner. According to Dale Garner, division administrator of the DNR’s Conservation and Recreation Division, the number one reason someone tries hunting for the first time is because they received an invitation from an experienced hunter; often a parent, family member or adult mentor.

“Many people think of passing on hunting traditions to kids, and that’s definitely important,” said Garner. “But we are encouraging hunters to also consider inviting an adult friend, co-workers or spouse, really anyone who has an interest in the outdoors, in discovering a new organic meat source, or even just spending quality time with friends and family.”

The multi-channel campaign includes the development of new videos that showcase “why” people hunt, along with a web page and a social media photo contest, among other campaign components. The campaign will also promote hunter education, the Apprentice License, and hunting-related links and applications, including the DNR’s online license sales site.

Campaign partners include Izaak Walton League, the National Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Raised Hunting, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International-Iowa Chapter and Whitetails Unlimited. The campaign kicked off on October 16 and will run through mid-December. To view videos and connect with helpful hunting information to get started, go to: www.iowadnr.gov/letsgohunting