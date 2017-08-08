Stuart Police arrest a man on felony burglary & other charges, Monday

News

Officers with the Stuart Police Department conducted a search warrant Monday, in the 400 block of NW 10th Street, as part of an ongoing investigation into several recent burglaries and thefts in the Stuart area. Authorities search about 16 acres on land, and have recovered several items believed to be stolen property. Stephen Dennis Kunkle, of Stuart, was arrested as part of the investigation.

Kunkle faces multiple charges, including a felony charge of Burglary in the 3rd degree. He was also charged with: 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property; Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd offense; Possession of Burglary Tools; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The burglaries and thefts occurred between July 20th and August 4th in Stuart. The stolen items included money, tools and several kayaks. Some of the stolen property was identified and will be returned to the rightful owners. If you have been the victim of a recent theft, please contact Stuart Police as soon as possible, as they have also located several suspected stolen items. If you have any further information the Stuart Police dispatch center at 641-747-2214, or private message them through Facebook.