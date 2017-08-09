Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/09/17

Weather

Today: Becoming cloudy, w/a 30% chance of scatt. Shwrs & tstrms late this afternoon. High 80. S @ 10-15.

Tonight: Cldy w/a 30% chance of shwrs & tstrms. Low 64. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloud. High around 80. NW @10-15.

Friday: P/Cldy. High around 80.

Saturday: P/Cldy to cldy w/a slight chance of shwrs. High around 78.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 82. Our Low this morning was 50. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 88 and the low was 68. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 111 in 1934. The Record Low for this date was 44 in 1927.