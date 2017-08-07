Shelby County Sheriff’s report: 2 arrests

News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on August 3rd, of 33-year old Grant Wilken, from Las Vegas, NV. Wilken was turned over to Shelby County by Deputies from Crawford County at around 1-am, Thursday, on a warrant for Controlled Substance Violation which carried a $50,000 bond. Wilken was also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of contraband inside a secure facility. He remained in the Shelby County Jail until posting bond on Sunday.

And, 40-year old Ryan Nicholas Schwery, of Persia, was arrested last Thursday afternoon, on a Probation Violation warrant. Schwery was being held in the Shelby County Jail on $7,500 bond pending a court appearance.