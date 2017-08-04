ROBERT J. ANDERSEN, 83, of Exira (Svcs. 8/7/17)

Obituaries

ROBERT J. ANDERSEN, 83, of Exira, died July 29th, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, in Des Moines. Funeral services for ROBERT J. ANDERSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, August 7th, at the 1st Baptist Church in Brayton. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family will be present beginning at 3-p.m. Sunday (Aug. 6th).

Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.

ROBERT J. ANDERSEN is survived by:

His wife – Marilyn Andersen, of Exira.

His sons – Rodney (Barb) Andersen, of Tabor, & John Andersen, of Exira.

His daughter – Katherine (Ronald) Christensen, of Irwin.

His brothers – Delbert (Eleanor) Andersen, and Richard (Sylvia) Andersen, all of Exira.

12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives, his sister-in-law, and many friends.