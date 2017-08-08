Reynolds: DHS head examining school’s mental health options

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says the head of the Iowa Department of Human Services will respond to allegations of limited mental health care options at a school for juvenile offenders. Reynolds was asked Tuesday about the Boys State Training School in Eldora following a report from Disability Rights Iowa that highlights the use of restraints and seclusion at the facility.

Reynolds says Jerry Foxhoven, the new DHS director, will work with the school’s superintendent and others to “make sure that we’re doing the right thing.” She says it’s Foxhoven’s responsibility to assess the situation and she expects to circle back with him.

Disability Rights Iowa threatened to file a federal lawsuit against Reynolds and others if recommended changes aren’t implemented. The school’s superintendent defended the school following the report’s release.