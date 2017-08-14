Neely-Kinyon Organic Farm Field Day Scheduled for Tuesday, August 22

Ag/Outdoor, News

Learn the latest about Iowa organic crop research from ISU and organic practices on the farm at a field day Tuesday, August 22 near Greenfield, Iowa. The tour runs from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Neely-Kinyon Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm, 2557 Norfolk Avenue, Greenfield.

Highlights of the farm tour will include the Long-Term Agroecological Research (LTAR) experiment, which is one of the oldest comparisons of organic and conventional crops in the U.S., and the Organic Vegetable Research (OVR) experiment, which compares performance of organic production with cover crops versus tilled and mulched systems.

You’ll enjoy a light supper at 5:30 p.m., followed by a talk from Denise O’Brien, organic farmer with her husband Larry Harris at Rolling Acres Farm in southwest Iowa. The farm produces vegetables from Asian greens to zucchini, fruit, flowers and herbs, along with heritage turkeys and free-range chickens. Denise is a founder of Women, Food and Agriculture Network, a prior candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, and served as a USDA agricultural advisor in Afghanistan.

Denise will share tips for successful organic production that she has developed over the years and discuss summer 2017 growing and marketing opportunities and challenges.

For more information, contact Kathleen Delate 515-294-7069. The Field Day is supported by the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture.