Missing Persons Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Dodge Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are jointly working a missing persons case. Law Enforcement is looking for information on the whereabouts of Jessica Lyne Gomez (also known as Jessica Ebner) and Mackenzie Lee Knigge.

Gomez is from Fort Dodge and Knigge resided in Clare. The last contact with Gomez occurred sometime during the evening of 08/04/2017. Knigge was last seen during the evening of 08/05/2017.

Gomez is a 26 year old white female with blue eyes. She is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. Knigge is also a 26 year old white female with blue eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

A vehicle associated with this case is a 2006 silver Pontiac Montana with Indiana license plate 193 ETI. Anyone with any information related to Gomez and Knigge whereabouts, or the silver Pontiac Montana, is asked to call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 515-573-1410. Webster County Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 515-573-1444 (STOP), ONLINE AT WWW.WCCRIMESTOPPERS.COM OR BY TEXTING “LEC” and the tip to crimes (274637).