Midwest Sports Headlines: Sunday, 8/13/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Clint Dempsey scored on a header in the 36th minute, and the Seattle Sounders stretched their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 1-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City Saturday. The win lifted Seattle into a tie with Kansas City atop the Western Conference.

CHICAGO (AP) — Melky Cabrera hit a go-ahead, two-run homer against his former team in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Saturday night to stop a five-game losing streak. Cabrera, acquired from Kansas City on July 30th, homered with one out off Aaron Bummer and drove in Lorenzo Cain.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves Saturday night. The eight-game run is the longest for St. Louis since the Cardinals won eight in a row April 28th through May 5th, 2015.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — This didn’t take long: The St. Louis Cardinals announced a Rally Cat Night promotion for their September 10th game against Pittsburgh. A cat trotted on the field Wednesday with the Cardinals trailing Kansas City 5-4. After a short delay, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam on the next pitch, and St. Louis went on to an 8-5 win. The cat was placed outside the ballpark near the end of the game and was picked up by a fan, who intended to take it home. But the feline jumped from her grasp and ran off into a grassy area blocks from the stadium. After a lengthy search, the cat was discovered in downtown St. Louis on Friday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The competition for Iowa’s vacant quarterback job will extend into at least next week. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said Saturday following a public workout at Kinnick Stadium that junior Tyler Wiegers and sophomore Nathan Stanley will continue to split repetitions with the first team as the coaching staff tries to find a replacement for two-year starter C.J. Beathard.