Midwest Sports Headlines: 8/8/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis’ six-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory. Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong also connected for the Cardinals, who returned to .500 at 56-56.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor tells The Associated Press he is ready to give Andrew Wiggins a max contract extension on his rookie deal worth close to $150 million. Taylor says he first wants a face-to-face meeting with Wiggins to hear from the former No. 1 overall pick that he is ready to commit to the organization and take his game to another level.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Javier Baez hit an inside-the-park homer to back Jake Arrieta’s 11th win and Chicago beat the Giants 5-3 in the champion Cubs’ first visit to AT&T Park since eliminating San Francisco in Game 4 of the NL Division Series last October. The NL Central leaders moved 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Hendrick Motorsports and driver Kasey Kahne have agreed to part ways after six years. The team said in a statement Monday that Kahne has been released from the final year of his contract, allowing him to begin pursing a Monster Energy Cup ride for 2018.