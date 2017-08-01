Midwest Sports Brief (8/1/17)

Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession against Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. has been dropped. Teammate Antonio Reed is scheduled to go to trial next month on misdemeanor drug charges stemming from the same traffic stop in Florida last spring.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach John Cook is among four new members of the American Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame. The AVCA announced the inductees Monday. Cook led the Cornhuskers to national championships in 2000, 2006 and 2015 and took four other teams to the NCAA semifinals.

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson singled in Leury Garcia with two outs in the ninth inning for his second game-ending hit in as many days, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night after losing top prospect Yoan Moncada to a right knee injury. Adam Engel sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Roberto Osuna.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he confronted a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers because the man said “some really lousy, awful stuff” with a lot of children around. The Republican governor was caught on video nearly getting in the man’s face at Miller Park.