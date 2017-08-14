Mailbox damage leads to arrest in Montgomery County

News

An investigation into the damage of a mailbox in rural Montgomery County, Sunday, resulted in the arrest of 47-year old Mark D. Berggren, of rural Red Oak. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office charged Berggren with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree following the incident, which happened on 230th Street. Berggren was taken into custody at his home, at around 8:50-a.m., Sunday, His bond was set at $1,000. Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted in their investigation by Red Oak Police.