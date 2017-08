Obituaries

LAURENCE ANDREW, 68, of Yale, died Monday, July 31st, at Mercy Medical Center, in Des Moines. A Visitation for LAURENCE ANDREW will be held on August 11th from 5-until 7-p.m., at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.

LAURENCE ANDREW is survived by:

His brother – Warren (Alisa) Andrew, of Clarinda.

And many cousins.