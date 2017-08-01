July 2017 weather stats for Atlantic

Weather

The Month of July in Atlantic, was warmer than normal, both on the high and low side of the thermometer, and much drier. Weather statistics compiled for the month at the KJAN studios (The official National Weather Service reporting station for Atlantic), show the Average High in July was 89 degrees, which was 3 degrees warmer than the norm. The Average Low was 64, which was 1 degree warmer than the norm. Rainfall for the month was 2.09 inches, well below the 4.62 inches we should have expected.

The hottest day of the month was 97, on July 21st. The coolest mornings recorded were on the 23rd and 30th, when we dipped to 55 degrees. The coolest daytime high was 77, on July 26th. The month of August, in Atlantic, typically brings a High of around 83, and a Low of 61. Rainfall for the month averages out to be 3.88 inches.