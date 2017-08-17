Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 8/17/17

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The last health care insurance company to sell policies to individuals in Iowa through the Affordable Care Act says proposed increases to premium rates may be higher than once expected. Minnesota-based Medica announced Wednesday the average rate increase for some insurance plans in 2018 could be up to 56.7 percent. The company said in May it would seek rates with an average 43.5 percent increase next year. But people in so-called silver plans may be charged at even higher rates.

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — While Nebraska and other states are getting a lot of attention as prime spots to view next week’s solar eclipse, some are drawing attention to a sliver of Iowa’s southwestern corner. The Iowa Department of Natural Resource’s Parks Bureau says that at 1:05 p.m. Monday, a 582-acre area of Fremont County will be in the path of the total eclipse for 32 seconds. The rest of Iowa will experience a partial eclipse.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former Davenport mayor whose posting of a Confederate flag on his Facebook page sparked a social media outcry says he wishes the uproar would go away. Phil Yerington posted the flag after Saturday’s clashes between white supremacists and counterdemonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia. The flag and Yerington’s online reaction to criticism have been labeled as racist. Yerington said Wednesday he’s no racist but that, “When you attack, I attack back.”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 1 million people typically visit the Iowa State Fair annually, and sometimes it seems like all of them are clustered around the Butter Cow. The creamy creation has been among the state fair’s top attraction since 1911. The sculpture isn’t solid butter. Its core is composed of a wood, wire and steel mesh frame. That structure is layered with about 600 pounds of Iowa butter that is kept in a glass enclosure chilled to 40 degrees.