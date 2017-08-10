Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 8/10/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:45 a.m. CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another while escaping from a western Iowa jail will plead guilty. The Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office says an attorney for Wesley Correa-Carmenaty informed officials of the change Wednesday. Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty was being taken to jail on May 1 when he grabbed one of the deputies’ guns, then shot them both and used the jail van to escape.

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials have charged an Ames man in a May house fire at Guthrie Center that killed two young girls. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Wednesday that 26-year-old Patrick Ryan Thompson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson. Investigators had already determined that arson caused the May 15 fire that killed 16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham and 12-year-old Melanie “Paige” Exline.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Utilities Board has voted to deregulate landline telephone service in the state, concluding that there’s enough competition now from cell phones, internet providers and other services to no longer justify forcing wired telephone companies to provide service everywhere. The deregulation frees traditional wired telephone providers from nearly all customer service requirements and service quality standards.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the founder of a Des Moines anti-violence organization has been accused of hurting a child in her care. Jail records say Calvetta Williams remained in custody Wednesday, charged with child endangerment causing injury. Williams said Saturday before her arrest that she would cooperate with investigators and that she plans to plead not guilty. Williams founded Mothers Against Violence in 2013.