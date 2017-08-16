Iowa Association of Track Coaches Pre-Season Cross Country Rankings
August 16th, 2017 by Jim Field
Boys 4-A
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic WDM
- Prairie Cedar Rapids
- Johnston
- Valley WDM
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City City High
- Linn-Mar Marion
- Dubuque Senior
- Indianola
- Waukee
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
Girls 4-A
- Johnston
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City City High
- Dowling Catholic WDM
- Waukee
- Ankeny Centennial
- Iowa City West
- Dubuque Senior
- North Scott Eldridge
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Valley WDM
- Ankeny
- Linn-Mar Marion
Boys 3-A
- Mount Vernon-Lisbon
- Grinnell
- Gilbert
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Marion
- Decorah
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Carlisle
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Humboldt
- Sergeant Bluff Luton
- Mount Pleasant
- Clear Creek Amana
- Pella
- Sioux City Heelan
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood
Girls 3-A
- Bishop Heelan
- Decorah
- Wahlert
- North Polk
- Pella
- Humboldt
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Denison Schleswig
- Gilbert
- Charles City
- Ballard
- Spencer
- Solon
- Assumption
- Mount Vernon-Lisbon
Teams to Watch: Atlantic
Boys 2-A
- Mid-Prairie
- George-Little Rock
- Western Christian
- Tipton
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- East Marshall
- Roland-Story
- Monticello
- South Hamilton
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- Unity Christian
- Waukon
- Regina, Iowa City
- Des Moines Christian
- Osage
Teams to Watch: Shenandoah
Girls 2-A
- Monticello
- Mid-Prairie
- Okoboji, Milford
- Shenandoah
- Underwood
- Cascade
- Roland-Story
- Osage
- Unity
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Emmetsburg
- Pocahontas Area
- Regina, Iowa City
- George-Little Rock
- Tipton
Boys 1-A
- Nodaway Valley
- South Winneshiek
- Starmont
- Denver
- AC/GC
- Pekin
- Calamus Wheatland
- Bellevue
- Hudson
- St Mary’s Remsen
- Earlham
- West Fork
- Panorama
- Boyer Valley
- Eagle Grove
Girls 1-A
- Central Elkader
- Hudson
- South Winneshiek
- Springville Central City
- Pekin
- Baxter
- Marquette
- Denver
- North Linn
- St Edmond
- Newman Mason City
- Panorama
- Griswold
- AC/GC
- West Fork