Iowa Association of Track Coaches Pre-Season Cross Country Rankings

August 16th, 2017 by Jim Field

Boys 4-A

  1. Pleasant Valley
  2. Dowling Catholic WDM
  3. Prairie Cedar Rapids
  4. Johnston
  5. Valley WDM
  6. Dubuque Hempstead
  7. Cedar Rapids Washington
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Iowa City City High
  10. Linn-Mar Marion
  11. Dubuque Senior
  12. Indianola
  13. Waukee
  14. Ankeny
  15. Cedar Falls

Girls 4-A

  1. Johnston
  2. Dubuque Hempstead
  3. Cedar Falls
  4. Iowa City City High
  5. Dowling Catholic WDM
  6. Waukee
  7. Ankeny Centennial
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Dubuque Senior
  10. North Scott Eldridge
  11. Pleasant Valley
  12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  13. Valley WDM
  14. Ankeny
  15. Linn-Mar Marion

Boys 3-A

  1. Mount Vernon-Lisbon
  2. Grinnell
  3. Gilbert
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Marion
  6. Decorah
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  8. Carlisle
  9. Dubuque Wahlert
  10. Humboldt
  11. Sergeant Bluff Luton
  12. Mount Pleasant
  13. Clear Creek Amana
  14. Pella
  15. Sioux City Heelan

Teams to Watch:  Atlantic, Glenwood

Girls 3-A

  1. Bishop Heelan
  2. Decorah
  3. Wahlert
  4. North Polk
  5. Pella
  6. Humboldt
  7. Dallas Center-Grimes
  8. Denison Schleswig
  9. Gilbert
  10. Charles City
  11. Ballard
  12. Spencer
  13. Solon
  14. Assumption
  15. Mount Vernon-Lisbon

Teams to Watch:  Atlantic

Boys 2-A

  1. Mid-Prairie
  2. George-Little Rock
  3. Western Christian
  4. Tipton
  5. Aplington-Parkersburg
  6. East Marshall
  7. Roland-Story
  8. Monticello
  9. South Hamilton
  10. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  11. Unity Christian
  12. Waukon
  13. Regina, Iowa City
  14. Des Moines Christian
  15. Osage

Teams to Watch:  Shenandoah

Girls 2-A

  1. Monticello
  2. Mid-Prairie
  3. Okoboji, Milford
  4. Shenandoah
  5. Underwood
  6. Cascade
  7. Roland-Story
  8. Osage
  9. Unity
  10. Aplington-Parkersburg
  11. Emmetsburg
  12. Pocahontas Area
  13. Regina, Iowa City
  14. George-Little Rock
  15. Tipton

Boys 1-A

  1. Nodaway Valley
  2. South Winneshiek
  3. Starmont
  4. Denver
  5. AC/GC
  6. Pekin
  7. Calamus Wheatland
  8. Bellevue
  9. Hudson
  10. St Mary’s Remsen
  11. Earlham
  12. West Fork
  13. Panorama
  14. Boyer Valley
  15. Eagle Grove

Girls 1-A

  1. Central Elkader
  2. Hudson
  3. South Winneshiek
  4. Springville Central City
  5. Pekin
  6. Baxter
  7. Marquette
  8. Denver
  9.  North Linn
  10. St Edmond
  11. Newman Mason City
  12. Panorama
  13. Griswold
  14. AC/GC
  15. West Fork