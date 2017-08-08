Hot Lotto game will end in October

News

The Hot Lotto game is heading into retirement this fall after a run that started back in April of 2002. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says Iowa and the 13 other lotteries that sell the game decided to make the move after a performance review. “Any game has a life span and through the years Hot Lotto has been updated just like some of our other lotto games like Powerball and Mega Millions have, to incorporated new features and give players new things to look for in the game. But over time, the sales have simply fallen off,” Neubauer says.

She says it’s a bit ironic as Hot Lotto was developed after players told the Iowa Lottery they weren’t as interested in chasing the mega jackpots generated by some of the other games. The Hot Lotto game was at the center of one of the most convoluted stories and mysteries in Iowa that eventually led to a guilty plea in a multi-state lottery rigging scheme. Neubauer says that case had not impact on the decision to end the game.

She expects something to replace the Hot Lotto game. The last Hot Lotto drawing is scheduled for October 28th. There is the possibility that no one has the winning numbers for that jackpot. “Just like other unclaimed prize money, here in Iowa, we will use that money for prizes in future games and promotions,”Neubauer says.

And if you win some sort of prize in that last drawing, you can still collect it. “Prizes in Hot Lotto are valid here in Iowa for up to 365 days from the date of the drawing in which they are won. And that would still be applicable even after the game ends,” Neubauer explains. “So, if you won a prize in the final drawing of Hot Lotto, you would still have another year to claim that prize.”

Iowa Lottery players have won eight jackpots in Hot Lotto since it began. That includes the largest prize ever in the game — a nearly 20 million dollar jackpot (19.97) — won in January 2007 by John Hall of Indianola.

(Radio Iowa)