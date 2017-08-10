Hamburg man arrested after traffic stop for alleged reckless driving

News

Deputies in Fremont County responding to a reported reckless and suspicious vehicle late Wednesday night, conducted a traffic stop in Hamburg, and arrested the driver. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says the vehicle was pulled over on 300th Avenue in Hamburg, During the stop, the driver, 19-year old Dustin Perry, of Hamburg, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. He was transported to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center and held on a $300 bond.