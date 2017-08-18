Funeral services set for Carroll man who died following cement truck crash

News

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning in Carroll, for a man who died at a hospital in Des Moines following a cement truck rollover accident Monday afternoon in Guthrie County. According to reports, 56-year old Randy Dean Barker, of Carroll, was driving a 2016 Mack cement truck southbound on Chestnut Road, south of Coon Rapids, when he came upon a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

When Barker applied the brakes and swerved left, the truck, which was fully loaded with cement, entered the shoulder/ditch area and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle went out of control and overturned onto the driver’s side. It skidded down the road before coming to rest. The accident happened at around 1:23-p.m., Monday.The cement truck, owned by Moorhouse Ready Mix, of Breda, sustained about $160,000 damage.

Barker was flown to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where he succumbed to his injuries. His funeral will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, in Carroll.