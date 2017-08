Favorite Stuffed Peppers 8-1-2017

Mom's Tips

6 large green peppers

1 lb. ground beef

2 tablespoons fat

2 cups cooked rice

1 can condensed cream of tomato soup

1 tablespoon minced onion

3/4 cup water

1 teaspoon salt

dash of pepper

1 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup butter

Wash and clean green peppers. Cook in boiling, salted water for 5 minutes. Remove. Cool. Brown meat in fat. Combine meat, rice, soup, onion, water, salt, pepper. Stuff peppers. Top with buttered crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

(Edna Refshauge)