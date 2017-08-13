Dickey helps Braves win 6-3, stops Cards’ 8-game win streak

Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — R.A. Dickey held St. Louis to one run in seven innings, Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Cardinals’ season-high, eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Sunday. Dickey (8-7) allowed seven hits — none for extra bases until his final inning. The 42-year-old knuckleballer has given up one or no earned runs in eight of 23 starts.

Atlanta stopped a five-game losing streak, beat the Cardinals for the first time in six meetings this year and avoided getting swept in the season series for the first time. Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth for his first save since Aug. 5 and his sixth in eight tries.