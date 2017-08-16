Deer hunting licenses are now on sale

Ag/Outdoor, News

If you wish to hunt deer this season, don’t forget to pickup your license. The Iowa DNR says licenses to pursue Iowa’s world class deer herd went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 15th, at more than 700 license sales agents statewide and online at www.iowadnr.gov.

Resident Iowa hunters may purchase one any deer license for a gun season, one any deer license for archery season and one county specific antlerless deer only license. The number of county specific license quotas for antlerless deer only has changed for 22 counties – 11 counties quotas increased and 11 counties quotas decreased. Hunters may purchase one antlerless only deer license until Sept. 15, then as many as they want until the season ends or quotas fill.

The price of an Iowa deer license is $28.50. Excluding fees for license vendors and required $1 fee to fund Help Us Stop Hunger, the price of an Iowa deer license has remained the same since 1991.