News

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a white Chevy extended cab pickup, with lettering on passenger rear side window. The vehicle’s driver may have information with regard to the July 21st robbery of the Rolling Hills Bank, in Casey. The vehicle was seen in front of the bank around the time of the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Guthrie County Sheriffs Office at 641-747-2214.