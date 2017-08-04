CARSON DONALD LILLY, (Born & passed away 8/1/17) – Svcs. 8/5/17

Obituaries

CARSON DONALD LILLY, the son of Gregory and Kristine Lilly, of Greenfield, was born and passed away Tuesday, August 1st, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial for CARSON LILLY will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, August 5th, at St. John’s Catholic Church, in Greenfield. Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield has the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Burial will be in the Greenfield Cemetery.

CARSON LILLY is survived by:

His parents – Gregory and Kristine Lilly, of Greenfield.

His sister & brother – McKenzie and Brice Lilly, both of Greenfield.

His maternal grandparents: Patrick (Cindy) Schneider, of Riverside; Paternal grandparents: Steven (Deborah) Lilly, of Greenfield; Maternal grandmothers: Vernita Schneider, & Barbara Thomann, both of Riverside.

Other relatives and family friends.