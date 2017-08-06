California-based Marine from Iowa killed in car crash

News

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine from Iowa based at Camp Pendleton has been killed in a car crash at the Southern California base. Marine officials said Saturday that Lance Cpl. Cody Haley of Hardin, Iowa died at the scene of the Friday crash. A Marine spokesman told the San Diego Union Tribune that he couldn’t release details of the crash.

The 20-year-old Haley was assigned to the 1st Marine Division. He deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2016. His awards include the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

A Marine statement says the Corps is heartbroken about Haley’s death.