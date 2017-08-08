Boil Advisory in effect for Avoca

News

Officials with the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency reported late Monday evening, that a WATER BOIL ORDER IS IN EFFECT FOR THE CITY OF AVOCA, due to a water main break. Impacted areas are generally all residential properties south of the Caseys General Store area.

Citizens are encourage to use bottled water OR boil water before consuming, cooking use or personal hygiene such as brushing teeth. The advisory is for 24-to 48-hours or until test results confirm there is no risk to public health.

Update alerts will be distributed via Alert Iowa. Residents can register free at www.pottcounty-ia.gov. Updates will also be posted on the emergency management facebook page and twitter feed. Contact Avoca City Hall for further inquiries.