Banana Nut Pancakes (8-15-2017)
August 15th, 2017 by Jim Field
- 1 package (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup whipped topping
- 1 cup pancake mix
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 medium ripe banana, mashed
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Mix in whipped topping (mixture will be stiff); set aside. In a bowl, combine pancake mix and sugar. Beat egg, milk and oil; add to pancake mix and mix well. Fold in banana and pecans. Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a lightly greased hot griddle; turn when bubbles form on top of pancakes. Cook until second side is golden brown. Serve with cream topping.
YIELD: 8-10 pancakes.
(Diane Hixon, Niceville, FL)