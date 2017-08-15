Banana Nut Pancakes (8-15-2017)

Mom's Tips

August 15th, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 1 package (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup whipped topping
  • 1 cup pancake mix
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium ripe banana, mashed
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth.  Mix in whipped topping (mixture will be stiff); set aside.  In a bowl, combine pancake mix and sugar.  Beat egg, milk and oil; add to pancake mix and mix well.  Fold in banana and pecans.  Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a lightly greased hot griddle; turn when bubbles form on top of pancakes.  Cook until second side is golden brown.  Serve with cream topping.

YIELD:  8-10 pancakes.

(Diane Hixon, Niceville, FL)