Banana Nut Pancakes (8-15-2017)

Mom's Tips

1 package (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup whipped topping

1 cup pancake mix

1 tablespoon sugar

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 medium ripe banana, mashed

1/2 cup chopped pecans

In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Mix in whipped topping (mixture will be stiff); set aside. In a bowl, combine pancake mix and sugar. Beat egg, milk and oil; add to pancake mix and mix well. Fold in banana and pecans. Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a lightly greased hot griddle; turn when bubbles form on top of pancakes. Cook until second side is golden brown. Serve with cream topping.

YIELD: 8-10 pancakes.

(Diane Hixon, Niceville, FL)