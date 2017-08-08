Atlantic’s Alexander commits to play college hoops Northwestern College

Sports

Atlantic senior to be Austin Alexander announced on Tuesday his commitment to continue his basketball career at Northwestern College in Orange City.

The point guard averaged 11.9 points and 4 assists per game during his junior season in which the Trojans earned their way to the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament. Alexander shot 46% from the field and from three point range last year. Austin has also been active on the AAU basketball circuit this summer.

The Northwestern College Red Raiders play in the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference and went 27-7 last season under Head Coach Kris Korver.

Alexander will be one of 4 returning starters for Coach Alan Jenkins’ Trojan squad this season.