Atlantic Fest takes place today! (Aug. 12th)

Today, residents of Atlantic celebrate the spirit of the community, civic organizations, volunteers and businesses, during the Annual AtlanticFest event. The day begins with a Road Race sponsored by Connect-A-Dock, at 8-a.m. (Registration is at 7-a.m.), and it includes a 5-mile run, 2-mile run, and a 2-mile walk. Chip timing is available, as well as giveaways like a free pair of running shoes, running swag, and more.

The 3rd Annual Bags Tournament begins at Noon at the Beer Garden, presented by Megan Roberts/State Farm, and Weirich Welding. Registration is from 11-a.m. until Noon. The Local Beer Tent will be open from Noon until 3, presented by Doll Distributing, and offers free samples of beer made in Iowa, to persons of legal age.

The 19th Annual AtlanticFest Car Show, presented by Atlantic Motor Supply/NAPA, starts off with registration from 8-a.m. to 11-a.m., with awards at 4-p.m. A Bike Show presented by Olsen’s Outdoor Power and Plastic Professionals, has registration from 8-a.m. until Noon, with awards at 3:30-p.m.

There’s also a Pedal Pull sponsored by Weirich Welding, TS Bank, Grain & Livestock Hedging, and ADM Grain Co., beginning with registration at Noon, and the pedal pulls right around 1-p.m. 11 food vendors will be in the downtown area and City Park, along with 35 crafters on Chestnut Street, beginning at 10-a.m.

Live, local entertainment is available for you to enjoy on the A.M. Cohron Stage in the City Park, beginning at 11-a.m. There’s performances by Villa Dance Company, Salute Gymnastics, Dance Atlantic, Susan Tridle, Sarah Selders, Jessica Jacobsen, Samantha Kirchoff, Monica Boos, Troy Boos, and Mary Young. Local favorite Sheltered Reality will perform at 4-p.m.

AtlanticFest serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. The funds are used to grow the event each year and improve other, upcoming events. It also supports business-based programs, while supporting Shop Local.