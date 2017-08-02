ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER, 86, of Harlan (Svcs. 08/04/1985)
August 2nd, 2017 by Jim Field
ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER, 86, of Harlan died Tuesday, August 1st at Elm Crest Assisted Living in Harlan. Mass of Christian Burial for ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER will be held Friday, August 4th at 10:30am in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan with a Rosary at 7:00pm.
Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.
ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER is survived by:
Son: David (Denise) Kramer of Harlan.
Step-Sons: Joe (Janice) Kramer of Harlan. Lenny (Joyce) Kramer of AZ. Ron (LuAnn) Kramer of Earling.
Step-Daughter: Karen (Rocket) Herning of Harlan.
Sister: Cleo (Merle) Lawyer of Harlan.
17 Grandchildren
19 Great-Grandchildren
2 Great-Great-Grandchildren