ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER, 86, of Harlan (Svcs. 08/04/1985)

Obituaries

ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER, 86, of Harlan died Tuesday, August 1st at Elm Crest Assisted Living in Harlan. Mass of Christian Burial for ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER will be held Friday, August 4th at 10:30am in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan with a Rosary at 7:00pm.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

ANNA MAE HANSEN-KRAMER is survived by:

Son: David (Denise) Kramer of Harlan.

Step-Sons: Joe (Janice) Kramer of Harlan. Lenny (Joyce) Kramer of AZ. Ron (LuAnn) Kramer of Earling.

Step-Daughter: Karen (Rocket) Herning of Harlan.

Sister: Cleo (Merle) Lawyer of Harlan.

17 Grandchildren

19 Great-Grandchildren

2 Great-Great-Grandchildren