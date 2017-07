Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT V6. Very dependable, well maintained and clean! Heated, leather seats, remote start, power sunroof, Rockford Fosgate subs, 6-disc stereo, MP3 156K miles. New tires, battery and headlights – sharp and clear! New AC last year. $4,500 OBO. 641-740-0196.