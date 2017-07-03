Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/3/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; P/Cldy w/scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87. SE @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low 68. SE @ 5-10.

Independence Day (Tue.): Variably Cldy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. High 85. SE @ 10-15.

Wednesday: Cldy to P/Cldy w/a chance of morning shwrs & tstrms. High 89.

Thursday: P/Cldy. High 92.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 83. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 63. We received .1” of rain Sunday, here in Atlantic at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 71 and the low was 58. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1936. The Record Low was 43 in 1967 and 1968.