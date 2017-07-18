Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/18/17

Weather

Today: P/Cldy w/isolated showers & tstrms possible this morning. High 93. Heat Index around 100. S @ 10-20.

Tonight: P/Cldy w/isolated shwrs & tstrms late. Low around 73. S @ 10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/isolated morning shwrs & tstrms. High 94. S @10-20. Heat Index as high as 103. ** Excessive Heat Watch in effect at Noon Wednesday **

Thursday & Friday: P/Cldy. Highs both days around 96.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 93. Our Low this morning 70. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 84 and the low was 66. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1936. The Record Low was 44 in 1953.