Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/12/17

Weather

Today: Variably cloudy w/scattered showers & thunderstorms this morning and again later this afternoon. High 93. S winds becoming W @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. Low 70.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy to cldy w/scatt morning showers/thunderstorms. High 86. N @10-15.

Friday/Saturday: P/Cldy. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 93. Our 24-hour Low ending today at 7-a.m., will be 70. (At 5-a.m. we had 82 degrees at KJAN). Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 85 and the low was 65. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 106 in 1939. The Record Low was 47 in 1895 & 1975.