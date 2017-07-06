Shelby County Sheriff’s report (7/6/17)

News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Tennant was arrested for filing false reports with law enforcement. 48-year old Mark Allen Boardman was taken into custody late Sunday night, after deputies were called to the 600 block of Stanley Blvd in Tennant, for reports of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and determined in fact no shots were fired. Boardman was booked into the Shelby County Jail and posted a $300 bond Monday afternoon.

And, on June 30th, Sheriffs Deputies in Shelby County arrested 57 year old David Gerard Ausdemore, of Persia, for OWI/1st Offense. Ausdemore was also cited for Speeding, and Reckless Driving. The charges were the result of a traffic stop along Highway 191. Ausdemore was transported to the Shelby County Jail and released the following morning on his own recognizance.