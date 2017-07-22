Rollover accident in Montgomery County Friday morning

News

Sheriff’s Deputies in Montgomery County responded to a reported rollover accident at around 5:45-a.m., Friday. The accident happened in the 2700 block of Fernwood Avenue. Officials say a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 19-year old Nicholas J. Terry, of Red Oak, was southbound on Page County gravel road Forest Avenue, when the vehicle crested a hill. The road quickly becomes Fernwood Avenue and curves sharply left after the crest. The pickup slid on the recently graveled road and entered the north ditch before rolling over and coming to rest on its side. No injuries were reported. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $23,000. No citations were issued.