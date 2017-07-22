MIKE A. McKEE, 54, of Atlantic (Svcs. 7/26/17)

Obituaries

MIKE A. McKEE, 54, of Atlantic, died Thursday, July 20th, at home. Funeral services for MIKE McKEE will be held 1-p.m. Wed., July 26th, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Friends may call at the funeral home one-hour prior to the service, Wednesday (or, beginning at Noon); Online condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Cremation will take place following the funeral service.

MIKE McKEE is survived by:

His daughter – Jamie Christensen, of Laurens

His mother – Janet Watson, of Atlantic.

and 2 grandchildren.