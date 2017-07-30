Midwest Sports Headlines: 7/30/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Saturday night. Cardinals starter Mike Leake allowed three runs and four hits over five innings.

BOSTON (AP) — Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera’s tag on Eduardo Nunez’s ground out in the 10th inning Saturday night, lifting the Boston Red Sox past Kansas City 9-8 to end the Royals’ nine-game winning streak. Lorenzo Cain hooked a three-run homer around the right-field pole and Whit Merrifield had a career-best four hits — all singles — for the Royals, who were looking to match their longest win streak since June 2014.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central. Second-place Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago with a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. But the Cubs responded with their fourth win in five games overall.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Brock said in a statement Friday that a doctor’s diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was “the greatest news ever.” He credited God and thanked family, friends and fans for their support, saying he remained hopeful.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Ryan Preece survived a green-white-checkered finish to win the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday at Iowa Speedway for his first career victory. The 26-year-old Preece, running the second of a two-race deal in the Number 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, started from the pole in Newton, Iowa.