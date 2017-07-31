Last full day of the Cass County Fair before the big sale!
July 31st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Today marks the last full day of activities at the 2017 Cass County Fair, in Atlantic. The Fair concludes tomorrow at 8-a.m., with the Livestock Sale. Today’s activities include:
- 8:00-a.m.: Beef Show; 4-H Exhibits open.
- 9:00-a.m.: Best of Iowa
- 11:00-a.m.: Rotary watermelon feed.
- 2:00-p.m.: Dairy Cattle Show & Livestock Judging Contest.
- 4:00-p.m.: Style Show/ Building Awards.
- 5:45-p.m.: Parade of Champions; Woodcarving & Bucket of Junk Auction.
- 6:30-p.m.: Grand Champion Beef Selection.
- 7:45-p.m.: Livestock released.
- 8:00-p.m.: Mud Volleyball.
Remember, there’s no parking or admission fee, and lots of great food to purchase (all food purchases support the Fair and 4-H/FFA Clubs), things to see and do!