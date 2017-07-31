Last full day of the Cass County Fair before the big sale!

Ag/Outdoor, News

Today marks the last full day of activities at the 2017 Cass County Fair, in Atlantic. The Fair concludes tomorrow at 8-a.m., with the Livestock Sale. Today’s activities include:

8:00-a.m.: Beef Show; 4-H Exhibits open.

9:00-a.m.: Best of Iowa

11:00-a.m.: Rotary watermelon feed.

2:00-p.m.: Dairy Cattle Show & Livestock Judging Contest.

4:00-p.m.: Style Show/ Building Awards.

5:45-p.m.: Parade of Champions; Woodcarving & Bucket of Junk Auction.

6:30-p.m.: Grand Champion Beef Selection.

7:45-p.m.: Livestock released.

8:00-p.m.: Mud Volleyball.

Remember, there’s no parking or admission fee, and lots of great food to purchase (all food purchases support the Fair and 4-H/FFA Clubs), things to see and do!