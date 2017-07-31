LARRY J. WHEELER, 72, of Exira (Svcs. 8/2/17)

Obituaries

LARRY J. WHEELER, 72, of Exira, died Friday, July 28h, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Funeral services for LARRY WHEELER will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., Aug. 2nd, at the Exira Christian Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins at 5-p.m. on Tue., Aug. 1st.

Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.

LARRY J. WHEELER is survived by:

His wife – Sandra Wheeler, of Exira.

His sons – Colby (Tara) Wheeler, of Atlantic; Matthew (Danielle) Wheeler, of Cheshire, CT.

His daughter – Stacey (Jason) Adams, of Bella Vista, AR.

His brother – Charles Wheeler (& Dixie Petersen), of Exira.

His sister – Sandy (Jeffrey) Bauer, Sr., of Exira.

8 grandchildren, other relatives, his brothers- and sisters-in law, many friends and his beloved pet “Copper.”