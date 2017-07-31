LARRY J. WHEELER, 72, of Exira (Svcs. 8/2/17)
July 31st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
LARRY J. WHEELER, 72, of Exira, died Friday, July 28h, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Funeral services for LARRY WHEELER will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., Aug. 2nd, at the Exira Christian Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins at 5-p.m. on Tue., Aug. 1st.
Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.
LARRY J. WHEELER is survived by:
His wife – Sandra Wheeler, of Exira.
His sons – Colby (Tara) Wheeler, of Atlantic; Matthew (Danielle) Wheeler, of Cheshire, CT.
His daughter – Stacey (Jason) Adams, of Bella Vista, AR.
His brother – Charles Wheeler (& Dixie Petersen), of Exira.
His sister – Sandy (Jeffrey) Bauer, Sr., of Exira.
8 grandchildren, other relatives, his brothers- and sisters-in law, many friends and his beloved pet “Copper.”