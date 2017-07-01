JULIA CHRISTINE GIBSON, 49, of Omaha (Svcs. 7/5/17)

Obituaries

JULIA CHRISTINE GIBSON, 49, of Omaha, died Friday, June 30th, at her home. A Memorial service for JULIA GIBSON will be held 11-a.m. Wed., July 5th, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Harlan.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 10-until 11-a.m. Wednesday (7/5).

JULIA GIBSON is survived by:

Her mother – Jacqueline [Kline] Gibson, of Harlan

Her father – H. David Gibson, of Harlan.

Her brother – Jim (Karwyn) Gibson, of Panora.

and her nieces Reagan and Riley Gibson, of Panora.