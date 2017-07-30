JERRY LEE JENSEN, 77, of Altoona & formerly of Kimballton (Svcs. 7/31/17)

Obituaries

JERRY LEE JENSEN, 77, of Altoona (& formerly of Kimballton), died Wed., July 26th, at Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services for JERRY JENSEN will be held 2-p.m. Monday, July 31st, at Bethany Lutheran Church, northeast of Kimballton. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family will be present 3-p.m. Sunday (7/30).

Burial will be in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery.

JERRY LEE JENSEN is survived by:

His wife – Leanna Jensen, of Indianola.

His daughter – Ronda (Steve) Baugher, of Spring Green, WI;

His sons – Corey Jensen, and Aaron (Roxanne) Jensen, all of Indianola.

His brother – LaVerne (Jan) Jensen, of Panora.

His sister – Dianne (Wesley) Furne, of Denison.

3 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, other relatives, his in-laws, and friends.